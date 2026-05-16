Senior Pakistani Journalist Altaf Hassan Qureshi passes away at 88

Pakistan’s renowned veteran journalist, intellectual, and Chief Editor of Urdu Digest, Altaf Hassan Qureshi, has passed away at the age of 32.

His death has been met with widespread grief, with colleagues, writers, and media professionals describing it as the end of an era in Urdu journalism.

The funeral prayer for the late journalist is scheduled for Sunday, May 17, after the Zuhr prayer at Jamia Ashrafia, Lahore, where admirers, colleagues, and members of the literary community are expected to gather in large numbers.

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) expressed profound sorrow over his passing, mourning the loss of one of the most respected and influential figures in Pakistan’s media history. APNS President Senator Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Muhammad Athar Qazi paid rich and emotional tribute to Altaf Hassan Qureshi, calling him a towering personality in Urdu journalism whose legacy would remain deeply embedded in the country’s media landscape.

Tributes highlighted that Qureshi devoted his entire life to journalism and intellectual writing, leaving behind a powerful legacy of ideas, editorial leadership, and literary contribution.

Through his long association with Urdu Digest, he is credited with playing a historic and transformative role in shaping serious journalism in Pakistan. His work consistently promoted intellectual debate, national ideology, and literary values, influencing generations of readers and writers.