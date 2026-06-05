Rs5.7 trillion locked in courts: Pakistan’s tax battle stretches over 50,000 cases

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revealed that tax and customs disputes worth nearly Rs5.7 trillion are currently tied up in 50,732 cases pending before courts and tribunals across the country, leaving a massive amount of public revenue locked in legal proceedings.

According to FBR, the highest number of pending cases is before appellate tribunals, where 27,621 cases involving Rs3.383 trillion are awaiting resolution.

Reports said that 2,155 cases worth Rs58.3 billion are pending before Collectors of Adjudication, while Collectors of Appeals are handling 322 cases involving Rs46.3 billion.

At the judicial level, the Supreme Court is hearing 3,961 tax and customs cases worth Rs184 billion. The Lahore High Court has 8,232 pending cases involving Rs977 billion, while the Sindh High Court is hearing 5,521 cases worth Rs558 billion.

Similarly, 2,210 cases valued at Rs492 billion are pending before the Islamabad High Court. The Peshawar High Court is hearing 528 cases involving Rs28 billion, while the Balochistan High Court has 186 pending cases worth Rs8 billion.

The large volume of unresolved litigation continues to keep substantial tax and customs revenues tied up in legal disputes, posing a challenge to the government’s revenue collection efforts.