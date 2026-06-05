aik by BankIslami Named Best Shariah Compliant Digital Financial Solution at Pakistan Digital Awards 2026

KARACHI – aik by BankIslami has been awarded the Best Shariah Compliant Digital Financial Solution at the Pakistan Digital Awards 2026.

The award recognizes aik’s role in delivering a seamless, fully Shariah-compliant digital banking experience to an ever-growing base of Islamic banking users across Pakistan.

In 2025, aik was launched with a mission to bring Riba-free, Shariah-compliant banking within reach of every Pakistani. Equipped with technology-driven and digital-first features, aik makes Islamic banking easy and seamless for users across Pakistan.

Ashfaque Ahmed, Chief Officer of aik, commented on the achievement: “This recognition reflects the trust our users have placed in us and the dedication of the team behind aik. We built this platform on the belief that digital finance does not have to come at the cost of one’s values. We remain committed to continuing our journey of innovation and expanding access to Riba-free banking.”

The recognition reinforces the shared mission of aik and BankIslami to expand access to Shariah-compliant digital banking in Pakistan. As aik continues to grow and expand its footprint, this recognition celebrates the ground covered while keeping sight of the road ahead.