Did Hania Aamir lend her voice to Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Arzoo’?

Fans on social media are speculating that the voice of actress Hania Aamir may be featured in a new song by Pakistani singer Asim Azhar.

Asim Azhar recently released his latest track, “Arzoo,” a collaboration with fellow artists Khan, Madhurx and Noor. The song has been gaining traction on social media and is currently trending among fans.

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The speculation emerged after Asim Azhar shared a video related to the song on Instagram. Many users claimed that the popular line, “Phir Se Bolo” (Say It Again), sounds like it is sung by Hania Aamir.

Social media users have been actively discussing the possibility, with some tagging the actress in the comments and asking whether she is indeed featured in the track. However, neither Asim Azhar nor Hania Aamir has publicly confirmed the claims.