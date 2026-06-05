Cheap Petrol Scheme brings Rs4,000 relief for Bikers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government rolled out relief measures under the Cheap Petrol Scheme, bringing some ease for everyday commuters. Bikers are set to receive Rs4,000 in support, offering timely financial breathing space for those heavily dependent on two-wheel transport.

The federal government decided to release the 5th and 6th installments of the fuel subsidy scheme during June 2026, as part of its ongoing relief measures for transport operators, motorcycle owners, and farmers. The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, according to an official statement issued by the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office.

The meeting reviewed implementation and progress of the fuel subsidy program, under which four installments have already been successfully disbursed on a weekly basis over the past two months.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar expressed satisfaction over the performance of the scheme and directed authorities to ensure its continued and effective implementation.

The participants also discussed issues related to transparency, accountability, and coordination with provincial governments. Officials were instructed to further strengthen monitoring mechanisms to ensure that subsidies are delivered to eligible beneficiaries in a timely and transparent manner.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa, the Secretary Petroleum, chief secretaries of all provinces, and other senior officials.