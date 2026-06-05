Three labourers electrocuted while repairing lights at Multan Toll Plaza

MULTAN – Three labourers were killed in a tragic electrocution incident in Multan, rescue officials said on Friday.

According to rescue authorities, the accident occurred at the Sher Shah Toll Plaza, where the workers were carrying out maintenance work using an iron ladder. The victims were repairing lights installed on the steel roof of the toll plaza.

Officials said that after completing the work, the workers were taking the iron ladder back to a storeroom when it accidentally came into contact with high-voltage power lines. The resulting electric shock proved fatal, and all three men died at the scene.

The deceased were identified as Qayyum, Ameen and Nadeem. Authorities said the men were working in a private capacity. Following the incident, relevant departments launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.