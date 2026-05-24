Jaffar Express hit by strong Blast near Quetta’s Chaman Phatak; 7 dead so far

QUETTA – A blast near busy railway track close to Chaman Phatak in Quetta sparked chaos. A strong explosion rocked area, killing around 7, and injuring more than 20 people and damaging Jaffer Express along with several nearby vehicles.

According to police, the blast struck an area where commuters and traffic were present, damaging a moving train as well as around 10 vehicles in the vicinity. The impact of explosion was so intense that it shattered windows of nearby buildings, sending shockwaves through the surrounding area.

The blast struck close to railway track as passenger train Jaffer Express was passing through the area, causing two bogies to overturn. One of the coaches reportedly caught fire after the explosion, leading to significant damage. Eyewitnesses said the impact was so intense that nearby vehicles parked along the railway line were set ablaze, while other cars also suffered damage. Videos from the scene show overturned train compartments on the track and burning vehicles near the blast site.

FAH again targeted innocent civilians in Quetta after a powerful explosion struck near a passenger train at Chaman Phatak, causing the train to derail. 🚨🚨 Following the explosion, a fire erupted near the railway track. Rescue teams and security forces rushed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/78YuXTmom5 — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) May 24, 2026

Officials said the sound of the explosion was heard across distant parts of Quetta, highlighting the severity of the blast.

After the incident, law enforcement agencies rushed to site and immediately launched full-scale investigation. The entire area was sealed off as forensic teams began collecting evidence under tight security. Authorities declared medical emergency in government hospitals, calling in additional doctors and medical staff to treat the injured on a priority basis.

Suspected Terrorist attack on a passenger train in Quetta. Two blasts were reported in the same area. Multiple civilians injured; no confirmation about casualties yet. Rescue and QRF teams have reached the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/j0fbds8ANE — Mohsin Ali (@Mohsin_o2) May 24, 2026

Railway officials confirmed that Jaffar Express, heading to Peshawar, was stopped at Quetta railway station after the blast, causing major disruption to rail operations and leaving passengers stranded.

Officials said the situation has now been brought under control, while investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause and nature of the explosion. The attack was carried out by elements linked to Fitna Al Hindustan, describing it as a desperate act following recent setbacks faced by militants in Balochistan.

The explosion targeted civilian passenger train, causing damage and a fire that put the lives of women, children, and elderly passengers at serious risk. They added that the group, unable to confront security forces directly, has increasingly resorted to targeting innocent civilians and soft targets.

Rescue and security teams responded immediately, securing the area, launching evacuation operations, and providing urgent medical assistance to the injured.

Authorities reiterated that such attacks will not weaken resolve against terrorism and vowed continued operations to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Jaffar Express Attack

Jaffar Express was reportedly at the center of a major security crisis in March last year when it was targeted in the remote Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, turning a routine passenger journey from Quetta to Peshawar into a prolonged hostage situation in a difficult mountainous region with limited communication access.

The attack began when militants detonated explosives on the railway track, causing a partial derailment and forcing the train to stop in the rugged terrain. Armed assailants then allegedly boarded the coaches, opened fire, and took a large number of passengers hostage, with some claims suggesting that hundreds of people were held during the siege.

The incident escalated into a tense standoff that lasted for more than 24 hours, during which the attackers reportedly demanded the release of prisoners, further intensifying the crisis.

Later, Pakistani security forces launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation named Operation Green Bolan. Officials said the operation successfully neutralized all attackers and led to the rescue of hundreds of passengers from the hijacked train.

Authorities said the final phase of the operation concluded without additional hostage casualties, although earlier phases of the confrontation had already resulted in deaths and injuries.

The incident is remembered as one of the most serious attacks on the Jaffar Express, highlighting the challenges of security operations in Balochistan’s remote and mountainous regions.

more updates to follow…