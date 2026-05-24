Jaffar Express Blast in Quetta – Live Updates

QUETTA – At least seven dead, and over 2 dozen injured in a blast near busy railway track close to Chaman Phatak in Quetta as Jaffer Express comes under another attack on Sunday.

Casualties

Initially, there were injuries, but the death toll rose to 7 as we report after a powerful explosion.

Eyewitnesses describe a massive blast that shook the entire area near the railway track. The impact reportedly Destroyed multiple vehicles parked near the railway line, damaged nearby residential houses and caused panic among residents in surrounding neighborhoods

Nearby Houses, Vehicles damaged

Local residents said a passenger train was passing when the explosion happened. Our house was destroyed in the blast. The explosion occurred early in the morning while many residents were still asleep, and the shockwave shattered windows and doors.

کوئٹہ دھماکے میں جلنے والی گاڑیوں کے مناظر !! pic.twitter.com/bA3uJztChP — Humair Ali Goher (@HGoher56319) May 24, 2026

Transport Disruption

Reports indicate train coaches may have been affected or overturned, Railway track vicinity heavily damaged while movement in the area disrupted amid rescue operations.

Emergency Declared

Rescue teams are actively working at the scene, and ecurity forces and law enforcement personnel deployed, Hospitals in Quetta have reportedly been placed on emergency alert.

Authorities have not yet issued a final statement regarding exact cause of the explosion, confirmed number of casualties and nature of the blast.

BLA claims Blast

Security sources said the attack was carried out by elements linked to Fitna Al Hindustan, calling it as a desperate act following recent setbacks faced by militants in Balochistan.

According to these sources, the explosion targeted a civilian passenger train, causing damage and a fire that put the lives of women, children, and elderly passengers at serious risk. They added that the group, unable to confront security forces directly, has increasingly resorted to targeting innocent civilians and soft targets.

Rescue and security teams responded immediately, securing the area, launching evacuation operations, and providing urgent medical assistance to the injured.

Authorities reiterated that such attacks will not weaken resolve against terrorism and vowed continued operations to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Jaffar Express Hijacking Last year in March, same train Jaffar Express was hijacked, involving a passenger train attacked in the remote Bolan Pass area of Balochistan. The train, traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, was targeted in a mountainous region with limited communication access, making rescue operations extremely difficult. The attack reportedly began when militants detonated explosives on the railway track, causing partial derailment and forcing the train to stop. Armed attackers then stormed the coaches, opened fire, and took a large number of passengers hostage, with claims suggesting hundreds were held during the siege. The situation escalated into a prolonged standoff lasting more than a day, during which militants demanded the release of prisoners. Pakistani security forces later launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation known as Operation Green Bolan. During the operation, all attackers were reportedly killed, and hundreds of passengers were rescued. Authorities stated that the final phase of the operation concluded without additional hostage casualties, although earlier fighting had already resulted in deaths and injuries.

This is a fast-developing situation. More updates are expected as officials release verified information from the site…