Jaffar Express Blast in Quetta – Live Updates

QUETTA – At least seven dead, and over 2 dozen injured in a blast near busy railway track close to Chaman Phatak in Quetta as Jaffer Express comes under another attack on Sunday.
Casualties
Initially, there were injuries, but the death toll rose to 7 as we report after a powerful explosion.
Eyewitnesses describe a massive blast that shook the entire area near the railway track. The impact reportedly Destroyed multiple vehicles parked near the railway line, damaged nearby residential houses and caused panic among residents in surrounding neighborhoods
Nearby Houses, Vehicles damaged
Local residents said a passenger train was passing when the explosion happened. Our house was destroyed in the blast. The explosion occurred early in the morning while many residents were still asleep, and the shockwave shattered windows and doors.
کوئٹہ دھماکے میں جلنے والی گاڑیوں کے مناظر !! pic.twitter.com/bA3uJztChP
— Humair Ali Goher (@HGoher56319) May 24, 2026
Transport Disruption
Reports indicate train coaches may have been affected or overturned, Railway track vicinity heavily damaged while movement in the area disrupted amid rescue operations.
Emergency Declared
Rescue teams are actively working at the scene, and ecurity forces and law enforcement personnel deployed, Hospitals in Quetta have reportedly been placed on emergency alert.
Authorities have not yet issued a final statement regarding exact cause of the explosion, confirmed number of casualties and nature of the blast.
BLA claims Blast
Security sources said the attack was carried out by elements linked to Fitna Al Hindustan, calling it as a desperate act following recent setbacks faced by militants in Balochistan.
According to these sources, the explosion targeted a civilian passenger train, causing damage and a fire that put the lives of women, children, and elderly passengers at serious risk. They added that the group, unable to confront security forces directly, has increasingly resorted to targeting innocent civilians and soft targets.
Rescue and security teams responded immediately, securing the area, launching evacuation operations, and providing urgent medical assistance to the injured.
Authorities reiterated that such attacks will not weaken resolve against terrorism and vowed continued operations to ensure peace and stability in the region.
This is a fast-developing situation. More updates are expected as officials release verified information from the site…