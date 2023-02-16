Search

Pakistan

At least two killed, several injured in Jaffer Express train blast near Chichawatni

Web Desk 11:31 AM | 16 Feb, 2023
At least two killed, several injured in Jaffer Express train blast near Chichawatni
Source: Representational Photo

LAHORE – At least two passengers including a woman were killed and four others suffered injuries in a blast in Jaffer Express, it emerged on Thursday.

Reports in local media claimed that the blast hit a Quetta-bound passenger coach which was passing from Chichawatni railway station. The blast reportedly occurred in bogie No 6 of economy class, killing two passengers and injuring at least six persons who were rushed to a local medical facility.

Initial investigations hinted that it was a cylinder blast while further investigations are underway to find exact details.

Last month, a similar blast rocked Jaffar Express, in which nearly a dozen people suffered injuries near the Mach area of Balochistan.

More to follow…

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

Pakistani rupee gains by 0.56pc against dollar in interbank market

02:19 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th February 2023

08:49 AM | 16 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264.9 267.8
Euro EUR 280.7 283.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 317.5 320.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.6 72.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.75 70.45
Australian Dollar AUD 179.8 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 717 725
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.8 199.5
China Yuan CNY 39 43
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs191,750 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,250.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Karachi PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Islamabad PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Peshawar PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Quetta PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Sialkot PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Attock PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Gujranwala PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Jehlum PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Multan PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Bahawalpur PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Gujrat PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Nawabshah PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Chakwal PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Hyderabad PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Nowshehra PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Sargodha PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Faisalabad PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180
Mirpur PKR 191,750 PKR 2,180

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

