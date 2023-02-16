At least two killed, several injured in Jaffer Express train blast near Chichawatni

LAHORE – At least two passengers including a woman were killed and four others suffered injuries in a blast in Jaffer Express, it emerged on Thursday.

Reports in local media claimed that the blast hit a Quetta-bound passenger coach which was passing from Chichawatni railway station. The blast reportedly occurred in bogie No 6 of economy class, killing two passengers and injuring at least six persons who were rushed to a local medical facility.

Initial investigations hinted that it was a cylinder blast while further investigations are underway to find exact details.

Last month, a similar blast rocked Jaffar Express, in which nearly a dozen people suffered injuries near the Mach area of Balochistan.

More to follow…