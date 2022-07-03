Pakistani ace climber Shehroze Kashif rues lack of support after scaling 3 highest peaks in 23 days
Share
Shehroze Kashif, the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to summit Mount Everest, has lamented the lack of government support despite scaling top three peaks in 23 days.
Kashif, whose expedition to Broad Peak earned him the title “The Broad Boy”, said he was promised one million rupees from the government to sponsor his journey but had only received less than half a million.
Recording his clip while sitting at the fifth highest peak, the young climber stated that he was the youngest person to summit the seven highest peaks of the world – all of which are above 8,000 metres; however, he lamented no support from officials or the private sector.
No one believed, yet i did 3x8000m in 23 days. I was promised Rs.10 lac by govt. & i got Rs.450k only. Pakistanis fall behind due to such lack of support & interest despite proven talent & track record. I might miss Pakistan’s world record due to this behaviour. I did my best 😔 pic.twitter.com/rIp2dJURX6— Shehroze Kashif (broadboy) (@Shehrozekashif2) July 2, 2022
The heartbroken climber said he might miss the country’s world record due to the financial crunch.
Despite multiple requests, Kashif received no support from the Pakistani government while he also asked citizens to contribute to his journey.
Earlier, ‘The Broad Boy’ revealed that he was forced to take loans to pursue climbing, saying his father sold his house and plot to support him in the past but now even he is unable to fund his expedition.
Last year, Kashif made the world record as he summited two tallest mountains — the 8,849-metre-high Everest and 8,611-metre-high K2 — in the same year.
Pakistan’s Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ... 05:16 PM | 5 May, 2022
Pakistan's youngest mountaineer Shehroze Kashif on Thursday added another feather to his cap, as he became the youngest ...
He previously conquered the world's third-highest peak Mount Kanchenjunga and holds the record youngest Pakistani to have climbed Broad Peak (8,047m) at the age of 17.
Kashif’s first climb was at the age of 11 when he climbed Makra Peak (3,885m), followed by Musa Ka Musalla (4,080m).
19-year-old Shehroze Kashif becomes youngest ... 11:24 AM | 25 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Young Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif, who summit Everest and K2 this year, has achieved ...
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani ace climber Shehroze Kashif rues lack of support after ...06:53 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Govt to issue red notice to bring back Farah Khan, husband from Dubai06:27 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
-
- After Punjab, Sindh allows markets to remain open sans timings bar ...05:24 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
-
- Komal Baig blessed with a baby boy04:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill’s new beach video goes viral03:40 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Kubra Khan’s killer dance moves win over internet03:00 PM | 3 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022