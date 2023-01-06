Three arrested for abducting and stealing kidney of Lahore teen

LAHORE – Police have arrested three suspects of a gang allegedly involved in abduction of a 14-year-old boy from Lahore, and stealing of his kidney.

Police said the teenager was transported to Rawalpindi from Lahore after being drugged and removed his kidney without his consent.

They said the boy was traced through location, adding that the three suspects were facilitators of the gang. A search operation is underway to arrest the key suspects and doctors in the case.

Meanwhile, Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority director general has written a letter to the CCOP Lahore, requesting to become a complainant in the case. He said the case would strengthen after involving the authority in it. Suspects could face sentence up to 10 years and fine of Rs10 million in the case.