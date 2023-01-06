Search

Dubai sees 89 percent increase in passenger traffic for 2022

Web Desk 10:12 PM | 6 Jan, 2023
Source: https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/dubai-international-airport-reopens/index.html

DUBAI - There has bee an 89 percent increase in passenger traffic in 2022 compared to the previous year for Dubai, in an indirect confirmation of tourism recovery for the Emirate.

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship stated in a report on Thursday that Dubai received 23,672,468 (approx 2.3m) passengers in 2022 through different ports. Out of these staggering numbers, over 107,000 arrived on New Year’s Eve.

For New Year's Eve 95,445 tourists arrived through Dubai Airports, 6,527 via Hatta Border Crossing and 5,010 through marine ports.

As far as the total traffic for 2022 is concerned, 21,817,022 arrived through airports, 1,612,746 crossed Hatta Border Crossing, and 242,700 passengers used seaports. Previously in 2021, the emirate received 12,025,468 passengers through airports, 399,083 through Hatta Border Crossing, and 83,700 through marine ports.

Dubai Airports have established themselves as one of the busiest airports in the world, ranking amongst the best by top travel experts. 

Dubai Airports were also ranked first regionally and internationally in the Airports Council International (ACI) report 2022 and retained their leading position in the global competition indices.

The facility is widely hailed for its recognition in tolerance towards foreigners. The UAE passport is also amongst the strongest in the world according to the Global Passport Power Rank.

The Dubai airport offers superior travel experience to all the passengers and has been inking MoUs with leading service providers including Uber to facilitate the tourists. 

