Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy offer for Pakistan cricket team

03:22 PM | 25 May, 2024
shaheen afridi

Shaheen Afridi, the fast bowler for the Pakistan cricket team, has declined the offer to become the vice-captain of the national team.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board's selection committee had extended the offer of vice-captaincy to Shaheen Afridi. However, Shaheen Afridi has apologized for accepting the vice-captaincy position for the national team.

It's worth noting that Babar Azam currently captains the Pakistan T20I team, but the PCB has not yet announced any vice-captain for the team.

With the ICC T20 World Cup set to begin in the USA and the Caribbean in a few days, it has been reported that following Shaheen Afridi's refusal, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is a strong contender for the vice-captaincy position. Additionally, Shadab Khan remains an option for the Pakistan cricket team.

