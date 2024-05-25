Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy offer for Pakistan cricket team

Shaheen Afridi, the fast bowler for the Pakistan cricket team, has declined the offer to become the vice-captain of the national team.
According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board's selection committee had extended the offer of vice-captaincy to Shaheen Afridi. However, Shaheen Afridi has apologized for accepting the vice-captaincy position for the national team.
It's worth noting that Babar Azam currently captains the Pakistan T20I team, but the PCB has not yet announced any vice-captain for the team.
With the ICC T20 World Cup set to begin in the USA and the Caribbean in a few days, it has been reported that following Shaheen Afridi's refusal, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is a strong contender for the vice-captaincy position. Additionally, Shadab Khan remains an option for the Pakistan cricket team.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
