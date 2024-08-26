PML-N MPA Rana Afzal Hussain dies of heart attack

LAHORE – Member of the Punjab Assembly from the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Afzal Hussain, has passed away.
His family confirmed the death, saying Hussain suffered a heart attack at his residence, which proved to be fatal.
The late Rana Afzal Hussain was the elder brother of Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and the father of former Member of National Assembly, Rana Atiq Anwar.
His body has been transported to his ancestral village, Nangl Kaswala, Muridke Narowal Road.
The Pakistan Muslim League-N's social media wing in-charge, Atif Rauf, also announced the news of Rana Tanveer Hussain’s passing on X (formerly known as Twitter) and mentioned that the time for the deceased’s funeral prayer will be announced later.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
