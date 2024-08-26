Search

PML-N MPA Rana Afzal Hussain dies of heart attack

02:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2024
PML-N MPA Rana Afzal Hussain dies of heart attack
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Member of the Punjab Assembly from the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Afzal Hussain, has passed away.

His family confirmed the death, saying Hussain suffered a heart attack at his residence, which proved to be fatal.

The late Rana Afzal Hussain was the elder brother of Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and the father of former Member of National Assembly, Rana Atiq Anwar.

His body has been transported to his ancestral village, Nangl Kaswala, Muridke Narowal Road.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N's social media wing in-charge, Atif Rauf, also announced the news of Rana Tanveer Hussain’s passing on X (formerly known as Twitter) and mentioned that the time for the deceased’s funeral prayer will be announced later.

