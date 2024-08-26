Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi upset over rat infestation in Adiala Jail cell

RAWALPINDI - Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, has expressed distress over presence of rates in his prison cell in Adiala Jail.

The former first lady been detained in Adiala Jail for months in multiple cases related to Toshakhana, 190 million pound cand illegal nikkah.

She shared her ordeal during the hearing of the 190 million-pound reference in Adiala Jail. She said that while performing her prayers, rats fall from the ceiling, and the rodent issue has been ongoing for three months.

Upon Bushra Bibi's statement, the judge summoned the Deputy Superintendent Tahir Siddique Shah and instructed him to resolve the issue.

The deputy superintendent stated in court that they had just become aware of the problem and assured that it would be resolved.

On the other hand, the defense lawyers did not attend the hearing, delaying questioning of the investigative witness for the 10th time. The court adjourned the hearing, giving the defense lawyers another opportunity to question the witness.