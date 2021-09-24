Pakistani forces kill six terrorists during Balochistan operation
RAWALPINDI – FC Balochistan on Friday killed six terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) near Kharam in Balochistan, said ISPR in a statement.
According to military’s media wing, IBO was carried out after receiving confirmed intelligence about presence of terrorists in a hideout.
As soon as Troops cordoned the area, Terrorists opened fire to flee from the hideout.
During intense exchange of fire, six terrorists including 2 commanders namely Gul Mir alias Pullen and Kaleem Ullah Bolani got killed.
A large cache of Arms and Ammunition was recovered from the area.
