Two International NGOs shut down in Pakistan for illegal activities

Two International Ngos Shut Down In Pakistan For Illegal Activities

ISLAMABAD – Two international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), “Vital Strategies” and the US-based “Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids,” have been directed to stop operations for involvement in illegal activities.

The orders were issued by Ministry of Interior for the immediate shutdown of the NGOs, requesting all provincial governments to ensure their closure. State Bank of Pakistan has been instructed to freeze the organizations’ bank accounts.

These global NGOs had been operating in the country without the necessary government approval, despite years of collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

These NGOs were required to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) or the Economic Affairs Division, but they violated laws.

This move is part of the government’s broader initiative to regulate and take action against INGOs and NGOs that fail to comply with the law.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

