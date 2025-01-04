ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, the fifth most populated country, faced the highest financial losses in 2024 amid internet and social media app shutdown, with staggering total of $1.62 billion, as the government is tightening noose for digital control.

These grim numbers surpass even nations like war-torn countries like Sudan and Myanmar, a report shared by an independent VPN review website said the global cost of internet disruptions this year was said to be around $7.69 billion.

The fresh internet interruptions lasted a cumulative total of 88,788 hours in over two dozen nations including Pakistan – where millions are currently facing slow internet due to a submarine cable fault.

The independent VPN reviewer highlighted that the duration of disruptions increased by over 12pc. In last year, internet shutdowns across 25 countries cost $9.01 billion and lasted 79,238 hours.

In South Asian nations, TopVPN identified pointed out at least 18 shutdowns in 2024, primarily due to elections, information control, and protests, affecting over millions. It also mentioned extended ban on social media platform X, which in out of reach withouta proxy for almost a year.

Other than X, former Twitter, TikTok (8,115 hours), Signal (2,880 hours), Facebook (2,091 hours), and Instagram (2,010 hours) also faced restrictions in parts of world.