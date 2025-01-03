Submarine cable fault disrupts internet services in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Internet and broadband users in Pakistan are facing disruption due to a fault in submarine cable near Qatar.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in an alert, said a fault has been reported in the submarine cable AAE-1 near Qatar – one of the seven international undersea cables connecting Pakistan for international Internet traffic.

“This may impact Internet and broadband user experience across Pakistan,” read the alert.

The concerned teams are working to fix the fault. PTA is monitoring the situation and will keep updating telecom users accordingly, it added.

Pakistani users have been facing slow internet and ban on social media platform X for several months while authorities are unable to give a satisfactory response in this regard.

The issue was also discussed in Senate and National Assembly for several times but there is no development.

The disruption in internet services has badly affected the IT sectors and freelancers, who work for international organisation.