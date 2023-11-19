  

Search

Pakistan

41,000 students take part in Sindh MDCAT 2023-24

Web Desk
01:05 PM | 19 Nov, 2023
41,000 students take part in Sindh MDCAT 2023-24
Source: File photo

KARACHI – The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023-24 is underway across Sindh today (Sunday), as 41,000 students are taking part in the exam after the previous exam was nullified due to reported cheating incidents.

In this examination, 4,790 seats are available for MBBS (3,600 seats) and dental studies (1,190 seats) across public and private medical institutions in the province.

The test commenced at 10:30 am, with four designated centers in Karachi (Expo Centre), Jamshoro (Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences), Shaheed Benazirabad (Bilawal Sports Complex), and Larkana (Police Training School bus terminal).

Karachi hosts 15,000 students, Jamshoro accommodates 13,000, Benazirabad (Nawabshah) has 4,000 participants, and Larkana sees 9,000 students taking the exam, as reported by officials.

In preparation, Prof Nazli Hussain, the DUHS Pro Chancellor and the MDCAT focal person, emphasized stringent security measures to prevent any unfair means during the exam. These measures are applied uniformly across the four established centers in the province, ensuring a fair testing environment.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Sep-2023/mdcat-2023-over-200-000-medical-aspirants-appear-in-this-year-s-test

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:04 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Karachi Weather Update today: Check latest weather forecast for port ...

04:38 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Per tola gold for Rs8,000: Details of PM Kakar's assets revealed

12:14 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

NUMS MBBS Merit List 2023-24

09:31 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

100 Prize Bond – Check Nov 2023 Draw Results here

09:15 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

1500 Prize Bond – Check Nov 2023 Draw Results

11:15 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Pakistani teacher wins $1 million Global Teacher Prize 2023

Advertisement

Latest

02:42 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Face masks mandatory as Lahore’s air quality still unhealthy despite smart lockdown

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 19, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices drop in Pakistan - Check out the latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 November 2023

On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Islamabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Peshawar PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Quetta PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sialkot PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Attock PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujranwala PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Jehlum PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Multan PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Bahawalpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujrat PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nawabshah PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Chakwal PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Hyderabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nowshehra PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sargodha PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Faisalabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Mirpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: