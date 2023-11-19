41,000 students take part in Sindh MDCAT 2023-24

KARACHI – The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023-24 is underway across Sindh today (Sunday), as 41,000 students are taking part in the exam after the previous exam was nullified due to reported cheating incidents.

In this examination, 4,790 seats are available for MBBS (3,600 seats) and dental studies (1,190 seats) across public and private medical institutions in the province.

The test commenced at 10:30 am, with four designated centers in Karachi (Expo Centre), Jamshoro (Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences), Shaheed Benazirabad (Bilawal Sports Complex), and Larkana (Police Training School bus terminal).

Karachi hosts 15,000 students, Jamshoro accommodates 13,000, Benazirabad (Nawabshah) has 4,000 participants, and Larkana sees 9,000 students taking the exam, as reported by officials.

In preparation, Prof Nazli Hussain, the DUHS Pro Chancellor and the MDCAT focal person, emphasized stringent security measures to prevent any unfair means during the exam. These measures are applied uniformly across the four established centers in the province, ensuring a fair testing environment.

