Jang CEO Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman released after 241 days
Web Desk
12:28 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Jang CEO Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman released after 241 days
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to the chief executive and editor-in-chief of Jang Group Mir Shakil ur Rehman in a 34-year-old land acquiring case.

The National Accountability Bureau NAB arrested the Jang owner on March 12 in connection with the alleged illegal exemption of 54 plots in H-block of Lahore's Jauhar Town phase-II allotted to him being the holder of a general power of attorney on behalf of Hidayat Ali and Hikmat Ali by the then Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif in violation of the relevant rules.

Rehman's counsel also mentioned that NAB Chairman Javed retired Justice Javed Iqbal had not issued arrest warrants for director land department and DG LDA.

The top court accepted the petition, asking Shakil to submit surety bonds worth Rs100 million.

The news anchor of Geo News, Muhammad Junaid tweets in accordance with the release of the group chief.

The Lahore High Court had earlier denied bail to Rehman, after which they appealed the verdict in the higher court.

More From This Category
PML-N’s Captain (retd) Safdar, PPP’s Qamar ...
01:39 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Jang CEO Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman released after 241 ...
12:28 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Arzoo Raja Case: SHC directs to settle ...
12:06 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
Kohat wedding party turns into 'bloodbath'
11:20 AM | 9 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports 1,650 new coronavirus cases amid ...
10:48 AM | 9 Nov, 2020
143rd Birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal, PM, ...
10:18 AM | 9 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaniera Akram laments Pakistani wedding madness during pandemic
01:19 PM | 9 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr