Jang CEO Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman released after 241 days
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to the chief executive and editor-in-chief of Jang Group Mir Shakil ur Rehman in a 34-year-old land acquiring case.
The National Accountability Bureau NAB arrested the Jang owner on March 12 in connection with the alleged illegal exemption of 54 plots in H-block of Lahore's Jauhar Town phase-II allotted to him being the holder of a general power of attorney on behalf of Hidayat Ali and Hikmat Ali by the then Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif in violation of the relevant rules.
Rehman's counsel also mentioned that NAB Chairman Javed retired Justice Javed Iqbal had not issued arrest warrants for director land department and DG LDA.
The top court accepted the petition, asking Shakil to submit surety bonds worth Rs100 million.
The news anchor of Geo News, Muhammad Junaid tweets in accordance with the release of the group chief.
After 241 days of unfair vindictive incarceration of Editor in Chief Mir Shakil Ur Rehman #PressFreedom https://t.co/jpMfoHIKL7 pic.twitter.com/VCoyGuoXa5— Muhammad Junaid (@junaidmuhammadd) November 9, 2020
The Lahore High Court had earlier denied bail to Rehman, after which they appealed the verdict in the higher court.
- She Loves Tech 2020 inspires thousands in Pakistan through targeting ...01:41 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- PML-N’s Captain (retd) Safdar, PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira contract ...01:39 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Stock up your everyday groceries through bundle deals from Daraz 11.1101:31 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
-
- Fastest-growing smartphone realme just crossed 50m units milestone; ...01:18 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- ‘I knew he was the one’: Singer Haroon Rashid’s wife shares ...12:44 PM | 9 Nov, 2020
- Usman Mukhtar recovers from coronavirus11:52 AM | 9 Nov, 2020
- System of a Down releases first new songs after a 15-year absence09:57 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020