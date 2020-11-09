Jang CEO Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman released after 241 days

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to the chief executive and editor-in-chief of Jang Group Mir Shakil ur Rehman in a 34-year-old land acquiring case.

The National Accountability Bureau NAB arrested the Jang owner on March 12 in connection with the alleged illegal exemption of 54 plots in H-block of Lahore's Jauhar Town phase-II allotted to him being the holder of a general power of attorney on behalf of Hidayat Ali and Hikmat Ali by the then Punjab chief minister Nawaz Sharif in violation of the relevant rules.

Rehman's counsel also mentioned that NAB Chairman Javed retired Justice Javed Iqbal had not issued arrest warrants for director land department and DG LDA.

The top court accepted the petition, asking Shakil to submit surety bonds worth Rs100 million.

The news anchor of Geo News, Muhammad Junaid tweets in accordance with the release of the group chief.

After 241 days of unfair vindictive incarceration of Editor in Chief Mir Shakil Ur Rehman #PressFreedom https://t.co/jpMfoHIKL7 pic.twitter.com/VCoyGuoXa5 — Muhammad Junaid (@junaidmuhammadd) November 9, 2020

The Lahore High Court had earlier denied bail to Rehman, after which they appealed the verdict in the higher court.