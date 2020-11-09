‘I knew he was the one’: Singer Haroon Rashid’s wife shares proposal story

A proposal story that will warm your heart!

Earlier in June, singer Haroon Rashid got married to Farwa Hussain in an intimate ceremony in Bani Gala Islamabad.

The announcement of their union came as a surprise for many, which had fans wondering about Haroon and Farwa’s love story.

Now, in a recent Instagram post, Hussain has opened about the couple’s relationship and how their fairy-tale began.

"In 2014, Haroon and I met for the first time. We were introduced to each other through a cousin of mine. After that, we stayed in touch on social media and the phone. We bumped into each other at different events a few times. We made many plans but never got a chance to connect properly and got busy with our lives here and there," she wrote.

Hussain went on to share how the two finally got a chance to meet properly and hit it off immediately: "We finally got to hang out earlier this year. We met a couple of times and there was an immediate connection. We started to get to know each other better.”

Concluding her post, the singers wife revealed how Haroon swept her off her feet with a sweet proposal and the two wasted no time in getting hitched.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!