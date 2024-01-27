Search

Ministry of Energy announces Oil, Gas and Minerals Career Expo

Web Desk
01:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2024
The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), in collaboration with Pakistan Petroleum Limited, one of the leading national Exploration and Production companies, is thrilled to announce first of its kind, national level upcoming career expo set to take place on January 31 and February 1, 2024, at the Pakistan China Friendship Centre, Islamabad.

With the theme “Fuelling Futures, " the Career Expo 2024 aims to create awareness and bridge the gap between students and Oil, Gas, and Mineral Companies. It will facilitate meaningful interactions and career development resources for attendees. The leading companies' senior management and Human Resource representatives will be at the event, providing the attending undergraduates and graduates with a unique platform to explore exciting career prospects in the energy and mineral sector.

Minister For Energy Mr. Muhammad Ali expressed his high expectations for the upcoming event and remarked that it reflects our commitment to fostering talent development and driving innovation in the workforce. Investing in our youth and skills development has to be the cornerstone of future energy roadmap, only then we can harness the true potential of young engineers, subject specialists and experts. Students are encouraged to seize the forthcoming opportunity to network with leading companies, explore diverse sectors, and gain insights from professionals at the top of their field. 

The event will endeavour to host over 5,000 students from diverse disciplines of Engineering and Business Management from leading universities all over Pakistan. The Career Expo is also open to high school students aspiring to gain insights into current trends and pursue careers in these fields. It aims to nurture and encourage the next generation of professionals in the energy and mining industry.

This national-level Career Expo extends a warm welcome to all registered participants, offering an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders, to industry-academia linkage, and to foster meaningful communication between the energy think tank and the workforce of the future. 

Those who wish to attend the Expo must register at www.careerexpo2024.com 

