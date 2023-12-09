Rawalpindi police move court for auction of absconder Adil Raja's assets

RAWALPINDI – Police have approached a local court for auction of properties belonging to an ex-army officer Adil Raja who was found guilty and sentenced by a military court on accusations of espionage and inciting sedition.

Media reports claim that the Naseerabad police station's Station House Officer (SHO) has formally applied to a local court to be granted permission to auction Raja's assets. Raja has been evading arrest and residing abroad for almost a year, where he continued to spew hate against state institutions.

Raja's assets, which include two plots, two cars, and an apartment, are listed in detail in the application, which also asks the court to make an order for their proper disposal.

Under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and the Pakistan Army Act of 1952, Adil Raja and Captain (Retd) Haider Raza Mehdi were subjected to a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) on allegations of espionage and activities detrimental to the security and welfare of the nation.

The military court sentenced Raja to 14 years and Mehdi to 12 years of rigorous punishment on October 7 and 9, 2023, respectively.

Both faced having their national identity cards, bank accounts, and passports frozen and cancelled, as well as having their ranks revoked and personal belongings seized. They were also added to the list of exit controls.

Adil Farooq Raja, a retired major of the Pakistan Army, has become a social media celebrity. A staunch supporter of ousted prime minister Imran Khan and ruthless critic of Pakistan’s military establishment, Adil Raja was born in Peshawar in 1978 to an officer of the Pakistan Army, Major (Retired) Umar Farooq Raja.

Raja worked as a contractor for DHA Islamabad and as a columnist for The Nation. He is currently associated with the US-based International Human Rights Foundation as its Pakistan representative. He resigned as a spokesperson for the Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) in April 2022.

Professionally, Adil Raja is a war-wounded veteran with more than 19 years of diverse experience. He is considered an expert in the field of security, politics and consultancy. He is known for his critical views on conflict management, political administration, intelligence-based counterterrorism operations and de-radicalisation drives nationally and regionally.

He has a keen eye for current affairs and international relations. Being a popular blogger, he appears on media as a self acclaimed geopolitical and defence analyst.