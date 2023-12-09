Search

Pakistan

Rawalpindi police move court for auction of absconder Adil Raja's assets

Web Desk
02:13 PM | 9 Dec, 2023
RAWALPINDI – Police have approached a local court for auction of properties belonging to an ex-army officer Adil Raja who was found guilty and sentenced by a military court on accusations of espionage and inciting sedition.

Media reports claim that the Naseerabad police station's Station House Officer (SHO) has formally applied to a local court to be granted permission to auction Raja's assets. Raja has been evading arrest and residing abroad for almost a year, where he continued to spew hate against state institutions.

Raja's assets, which include two plots, two cars, and an apartment, are listed in detail in the application, which also asks the court to make an order for their proper disposal.

Under the Official Secrets Act of 1923 and the Pakistan Army Act of 1952, Adil Raja and Captain (Retd) Haider Raza Mehdi were subjected to a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) on allegations of espionage and activities detrimental to the security and welfare of the nation.

The military court sentenced Raja to 14 years and Mehdi to 12 years of rigorous punishment on October 7 and 9, 2023, respectively. 

Both faced having their national identity cards, bank accounts, and passports frozen and cancelled, as well as having their ranks revoked and personal belongings seized. They were also added to the list of exit controls.

Adil Farooq Raja, a retired major of the Pakistan Army, has become a social media celebrity. A staunch supporter of ousted prime minister Imran Khan and ruthless critic of Pakistan’s military establishment, Adil Raja was born in Peshawar in 1978 to an officer of the Pakistan Army, Major (Retired) Umar Farooq Raja.

Raja worked as a contractor for DHA Islamabad and as a columnist for The Nation. He is currently associated with the US-based International Human Rights Foundation as its Pakistan representative. He resigned as a spokesperson for the Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) in April 2022.

Professionally, Adil Raja is a war-wounded veteran with more than 19 years of diverse experience. He is considered an expert in the field of security, politics and consultancy. He is known for his critical views on conflict management, political administration, intelligence-based counterterrorism operations and de-radicalisation drives nationally and regionally.

He has a keen eye for current affairs and international relations. Being a popular blogger, he appears on media as a self acclaimed geopolitical and defence analyst.

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Saturday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 285.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British Pound rate remains unchanged at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.4 285.95
Euro EUR 307 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.82 763.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.37 36.72
Japanese Yen JPY 3.41 3.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.14 931.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.82 61.42
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.33 177.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.12 26.42
Omani Riyal OMR 738.71 746.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 78.07 78.77
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 324.5 327
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold remains under pressure in Pakistan; Check today gold rates here

Gold prices witnessed negative trend in local markets in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 9 December 2023

On Saturday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,560.

Single tola of 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs199,465, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs190, 400 and 18k gold rate is Rs163,200.00 for each tola.

In the global market, gold prices hovers around $2,004 per ounce, after drop of $23.35 on Saturday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530
Mirpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,530

