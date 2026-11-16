Latest
Pakistan

New Postings, Transfers of Assistant Commissioners in Lahore, parts of Punjab

By Staff Reporter
5:01 pm | Nov 16, 2026

LAHORE – Punjab government made another administrative reshuffle, announcing fresh postings, transfers and additional assignments for more than 20 officials in several districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot and Gujrat.

The latest orders introduce changes at the tehsil and district administration levels, with several officers taking up new positions and others being entrusted with additional responsibilities.

New Appointments

Hamna Ashraf has been assigned additional charge as Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Daska, while Raja Fakhar Haider will take on additional responsibilities as AAC Kharian. Uswa Khalid Mahmood has also been given additional charge as AAC Murree.

Officer’s Name New Posting / Assignment
Hamna Ashraf Additional AC Daska
Raja Fakhar Haider Additional AC Kharian
Uswa Khalid Mahmood Additional AC Murree
Muhammad Aslam Additional AC Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore
Mazhar Abbas Additional AC Muzaffargarh
Mohsin Abbas Shah Additional AC Kot Addu
Waqas Mehboob Section Officer, Food Safety Department
Muhammad Saleem Section Officer, Local Government Department
Muhammad Maqbool Anjum Officer on Special Duty (OSD)
Safiullah Tariq Additional AC Faisalabad Saddar
Syed Hassan Abdullah Additional AC Sahiwal
Muhammad Rizwan Dogar Additional AC Rawalpindi City
Javed Iqbal Additional AC Faisalabad City
Fatima Akbar Additional AC Gujrat
Hafsa Iqbal Additional AC Jhelum
Yusra Tariq Additional AC Sialkot
Muhammad Usman Tahir Additional AC Shalimar Town, Lahore
Shahnawaz Additional AC Bahawalpur City
Muhammad Waqas Additional AC Multan City
Iram Nawaz Additional AC Lahore City
Fazaluddin Shehryar Additional AC Vehari
Umair Aslam Additional AC Sargodha
Abid Hussain Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Multan
Muhammad Irshad Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA)

In Lahore, Muhammad Aslam has been appointed Additional Assistant Commissioner Allama Iqbal Town, while Muhammad Usman Tahir has been entrusted with additional charge as AAC Shalimar Town. Iram Nawaz has also been assigned additional charge as Additional Assistant Commissioner Lahore City. Elsewhere, Mazhar Abbas has been posted as AAC Muzaffargarh, while Mohsin Abbas Shah has been appointed AAC Kot Addu.

Muhammad Maqbool Anjum, who was serving as Additional Assistant Commissioner Faisalabad Saddar, has been removed from the position and designated an Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Safiullah Tariq has been assigned additional charge as AAC Faisalabad Saddar. Javed Iqbal has also been entrusted with additional charge as Additional Assistant Commissioner Faisalabad City.

The reshuffle includes several other districts, with Syed Hassan Abdullah receiving additional charge as AAC Sahiwal and Muhammad Rizwan Dogar taking on additional responsibilities as AAC Rawalpindi City. Fatima Akbar has been assigned additional charge as AAC Gujrat, while Hafsa Iqbal will hold additional charge as AAC Jhelum.

Similarly, Yusra Tariq has been entrusted with additional charge as AAC Sialkot. In southern Punjab, Shahnawaz has been assigned additional charge as AAC Bahawalpur City, while Muhammad Waqas will assume additional responsibilities as AAC Multan City.

Fazaluddin Shehryar has been given additional charge as AAC Vehari, and Umair Aslam has received additional charge as AAC Sargodha.

Punjab government has also announced appointments in provincial departments. Waqas Mehboob has been posted as Section Officer in the Food Safety Department, while Muhammad Saleem has been appointed Section Officer in the Local Government Department.

Abid Hussain has been appointed Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Multan. Meanwhile, the services of Muhammad Irshad have been placed at the disposal of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA).

Staff Reporter

Related News

Search now