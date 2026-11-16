Sharjah Book Fair draws over 1.15m visitors, sales rise 16pc

SHARJAH – The 45th Sharjah International Book Fair drew more than 1.15 million visitors representing 208 countries during its 12-day run, while exhibitors reported a 16 per cent increase in sales over the previous edition, organisers said.

Held from Nov 4 to 15 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘Made of Stories’, the fair brought together 3,626 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries and showcased 1.7 million titles, according to the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA).

Pakistan was among the most represented countries among visitors, alongside the United Arab Emirates, India, Syria, Egypt, Jordan and Sudan. The fair also welcomed 85,000 school students.

The programme featured 1,500 events, including literary discussions, workshops and performances, with 106 writers, intellectuals and artists from 25 countries taking part.

Publishing rights meetings rise

The 16th Sharjah International Publishers Conference brought together 1,888 publishers and recorded 7,966 meetings on publishing and translation rights, up more than 140pc from the previous edition.

The SBA said the fair remained the world’s largest marketplace for trading publishing rights for the sixth consecutive year.

Sharjah’s ruler, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, also directed the allocation of AED4.5 million to buy books from participating publishers for the emirate’s public libraries.

“The success of the Sharjah International Book Fair goes beyond visitor numbers, reflecting the meaningful experiences, connections and opportunities it creates,” SBA chief executive Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri said.

Oman features as guest of honour

Oman, this year’s guest of honour, brought a delegation of 50 participants, including 41 writers and poets. Its programme featured literary sessions, children’s workshops and performances showcasing Omani music and folk arts.

The fair named Moroccan scholar Dr Said Yaktine its Cultural Personality of the Year in recognition of his contributions to Arabic narrative studies, literary criticism and digital literature.