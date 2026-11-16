Imran Khan’s letter to CJP is an NRO plea, claims Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said the letter PTI founder Imran Khan wrote from jail to the chief justices is contrary to facts. He said the letter is in effect a request for an NRO, and that those who used to taunt others over NROs are now seeking one themselves.

Speaking to the media at the Parliament chamber, he said Imran Khan can get relief only from the courts and is not in jail because of political victimisation. He said Khan has been imprisoned since his conviction in the £190 million corruption case. According to him, the £190 million was supposed to go into the national exchequer but was sent to another person’s account, and that person gifted Khan 450 kanals of land in return.

Chaudhry said the £190 million case rests on clear and solid evidence. He said the letter’s allegations about the denial of medical facilities and non-implementation of court orders are baseless. He also said claims about 22 hours of solitary confinement and the unavailability of books and television are untrue, adding that Khan is provided every facility in jail, including food of his choice.

He said Khan is currently the most facilitated prisoner in Pakistan and that the health claims in the letter are incorrect. According to him, medical experts examine Khan’s health on a weekly basis, and when specialists are needed, he is examined at a top medical facility outside jail. He said Khan has been taken to PIMS eight times for check-ups with the best medical facilities.

Chaudhry said doctors have declared Khan’s health satisfactory. He said a doctor who also practises in Pakistan was called from London to check Khan’s blood pressure, which is satisfactory. He said it is the government’s responsibility to look after Khan’s facilities, medical care and health, and that the government has not been negligent so far and will not be in future.