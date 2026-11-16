Flour prices soar in Punjab as open-market wheat rates climb

LAHORE – Flour prices have risen sharply in Punjab after the price of wheat went up in the open market.

According to reports, open-market wheat prices in Punjab have risen to Rs5,900, while in Lahore they have reached Rs5,750 and in Rawalpindi and Islamabad up to Rs5,920.

Following the increase in wheat prices, the wholesale price of a 15kg flour bag has reached Rs2,500 in Lahore and Rs2,650 in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has confirmed a decline in wheat production this year and a shortfall of 2.5 million tonnes. Wheat imports by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) have failed to stabilise Pakistan’s open wheat market.

Flour mills have asked the federal and provincial governments to allow the emergency import of 500,000 tonnes of wheat. They warned that prices are likely to rise further if the governments do not act in time. Market sources said there is a fear that the price crisis could turn into a flour availability crisis.