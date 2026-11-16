Salik Hussain serves defamation notices on CM Maryam Nawaz, Azma Bokhari

LAHORE – Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain has hit back at Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz with legal action of his own, sending defamation notices to her and to Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Monday.

The PML-Q leader also submitted his reply to the Rs5 billion defamation notice that the chief minister had served on him earlier. She had demanded that he withdraw his corruption allegations against her government.

In a post on X, Salik said the reply had been sent formally and that legal notices would not frighten him into silence on issues affecting the public. He maintained that Punjab was suffering from serious mismanagement and corruption, which called for introspection and accountability rather than pressure tactics. He added that he remained committed to transparency in the interest of Punjab and Pakistan.

In a second post, he said his lawyer had sent one defamation notice to Maryam Nawaz and another to Azma Bokhari.

How the row began

The dispute started with a television talk show appearance in which Salik spoke warmly of his uncle Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s record as Punjab chief minister. He said he often heard complaints of corruption against the present provincial government. He also questioned its heavy spending, including the use of an official aircraft, saying public office holders should keep the country’s economic hardship in mind.

Maryam responded with the Rs5bn notice, challenged him to produce proof, and warned of legal action if he could not. She also asked why he stayed in a government he considered corrupt.

Last week, Salik said in an interview that he stood by his claims and described Maryam’s remarks about him as unfair. He also said sharp comments from Bokhari had made matters worse.

The Gujrat claim

Maryam and Bokhari have both suggested that Salik’s anger came from the government’s refusal of his request to post a deputy commissioner of his choice in Gujrat. Salik rejected this, saying the interview was recorded on Sept 25, before the new deputy commissioner was appointed. In his view, that showed the chief minister’s information was wrong. He also complained that the provincial government withdrew his security after the episode.

I turned his X posts into reported speech rather than direct quotes. If you want his exact words, take them from the posts themselves. Since the facts come from Dawn’s reporting, a line such as “according to Dawn” or a link to the original is the safest way to credit it.