PMDC asks doctors to renew registration, practice licences by Feb 8, 2027

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has issued an important alert to all registered medical and dental doctors across the country, directing them to renew their registration and practice licences on time.

According to the PMDC, February 8, 2027 has been set as the last date for renewing registration and practice licences.

The council has instructed all registered doctors to complete the renewal before the deadline so that they do not face any regulatory action.

The PMDC warned that doctors who fail to renew their registration may face action under the rules and regulations. It added that the names of doctors who do not renew their registration for 10 consecutive years may be struck off the PMDC register.

The council urged all medical and dental doctors to check the validity of their professional registration and practice licences and complete the renewal by February 8, 2027.

The PMDC made clear that doctors who do not renew on time could face regulatory problems and possible action, and advised all concerned to keep the deadline in mind and ensure their registration is renewed.