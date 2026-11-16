Pakistan to link landlocked ECO states to Karachi, Port Qasim, Gwadar ports, says PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is committed to promoting regional cooperation and economic integration among the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

Foreign ministers and heads of delegations of ECO member states met the prime minister in the federal capital. The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional cooperation, economic integration, trade, investment, energy, transport and communication links. The delegations are in Islamabad to attend the 30th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers.

The prime minister welcomed the distinguished guests and thanked them for attending the meeting. Reiterating Pakistan’s firm commitment to achieving the organisation’s core objectives, he said the government is determined to advance regional cooperation, connectivity and economic integration among member states.

Praising the successful holding of the 30th Council of Ministers meeting, he welcomed the Islamabad Declaration and the approval of the Strategic Objectives for Economic Cooperation for 2026 to 2035. He said these steps are important progress toward strengthening the organisation and achieving the region’s shared priorities.

He noted that Pakistan holds the ECO chairmanship for 2026 to 2027 and highlighted the theme set for the period, “Reviving Regional Cooperation for a Strong and Resilient ECO”. He stressed that the organisation’s shared vision must be turned into concrete, result-oriented steps so that the benefits of regional cooperation reach the people of member states.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for greater cooperation in trade and investment, connectivity through transport and corridors, energy, information and communication technology, and sustainable development.

He said effective implementation of existing ECO agreements and strengthening of institutional mechanisms are essential to speed up regional economic cooperation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s important geographical location, the prime minister said Pakistan is committed to strengthening regional connectivity through corridors of roads, railways and other transport links.

He said these corridors include links to the ports of Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar, which can give landlocked ECO member states new opportunities to reach regional and global markets.

Reiterating Pakistan’s principled position on regional peace and security, he said dialogue and diplomacy are the primary path to peaceful resolution of disputes. He also stressed the importance of joint efforts and cooperation among member states to counter threats to regional security.

On the occasion, the prime minister invited all ECO member states to take an active part in events marking Lahore’s designation as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027.

He said that during its chairmanship, Pakistan will work with all member states and the organisation’s secretariat to make the ECO more active and effective.

In closing, the prime minister expressed Pakistan’s resolve to welcome member state delegations at the next ECO Council of Ministers meeting and the ECO Summit in 2027. He also stressed the need for collective efforts to achieve the goals of regional cooperation, economic connectivity and shared development.