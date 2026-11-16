Pakistan’s Atif Butt wins Tekken 8 title at Thaiger Uppercut 2026 in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Pakistan’s renowned esports player Atif Butt has won the Tekken 8 title at the Thaiger Uppercut 2026 tournament held in the Thai capital, Bangkok, and took home a prize of $2,966.

Representing Team Falcons, Butt secured a superb victory in the final on Sunday.

The Bangkok tournament is counted among the popular fighting game competitions and was also the last Master event of the 2026 Tekken World Tour season, with players taking part from around the world.

Butt has won the Thaiger Uppercut title for the second time. He was previously crowned Tekken 7 champion there in 2023, when he beat South Korea’s Lowhigh 3-2 in the final.

The year 2026 has been full of successes for Butt. He also won the Tekken 8 title at the Community Effort Orlando (CEO) tournament this year, defeating American player Joe Crush in the final and earning a prize of $6,920.

Butt was also the CEO champion in 2025, and his notable honours include the 2022 Tekken World Tour Finals and the 2019 Tokyo Tekken Masters title.