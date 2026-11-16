10-Day School Holiday starts November 20 this year

RIYADH – School students in Riyadh and many other parts of Saudi Arabia are set for 10-day break this November, with a locally approved holiday extending the autumn break through Sunday, November 29.

Schools in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah and Taif may reopen that Sunday, a day before students in most other areas return.

Ministry of Education’s academic calendar sets the official nine-day break from Friday, November 20, through Saturday, November 28, 2026, corresponding roughly to 10–18 Jumada al-Thani 1448 AH. For most public schools, Thursday, November 19, is the final day of classes before the holiday.

In Riyadh and other education districts observing extra day off on November 29, classes are due to start on Monday, November 30. Schools in Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah and Taif generally follow the nine-day schedule and may bring students back on Sunday, November 29.

The extra November holiday comes from local education authorities, which also approved additional days off such as October 25 in some areas. The national calendar lists November 20–28 as the autumn break.

The holiday falls in the first semester of Saudi Arabia’s two-semester 2026–27 academic year (1448–1449 AH), which began in most areas on August 23, 2026. The next major school break is the midyear holiday, expected to run from January 8 to 16, 2027.