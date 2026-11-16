SBP projects 3.5-4.5pc growth for FY27, flags El Niño risk to agriculture

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its annual report on the state of Pakistan’s economy for fiscal year 2026 (FY26). According to the report, all major economic indicators improved in FY26, and the economy showed resilience against domestic and global economic shocks.

The report said prudent monetary policy and economic reforms helped preserve the hard-won economic stability. Real GDP growth rose on the back of a recovery in large-scale manufacturing output.

The SBP estimates that real GDP growth in FY27 is likely to remain in the range of 3.5 to 4.5 percent. The recovery in economic activity increased the volume of imports, while exports remained limited due to unfavourable global trends.

The report said that, owing to strong growth in workers’ remittances, the current account deficit in FY26 was limited to 0.1 percent of GDP.

Heavy foreign exchange purchases by the SBP and a reduction in forward liabilities also led to a considerable increase in foreign exchange reserves.

According to the report, despite the conflict in the Middle East, inflation during FY26 stayed close to the upper end of the 5 to 7 percent medium-term target range.

The SBP warned that worsening El Niño conditions pose a risk to the agricultural outlook, although production of sugarcane, rice and maize increased compared with last year.

The report projects that the current account deficit in FY27 is likely to remain in the range of zero to one percent of GDP, while inflation will gradually ease and fall within the medium-term target range of 5 to 7 percent.