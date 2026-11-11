Pti Lawyers Meet Imran Khan In Adiala Jail On Ihc Orders

RAWALPINDI – Lawyers Sardar Latif Khosa and Barrister Salman Safdar met PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

Both lawyers travelled by car into the jail premises. The meeting time had been fixed on the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Speaking to the media before entering the jail, Barrister Salman Safdar said the meeting was only about the cases.

He said he had to take instructions from the PTI founder regarding the cases and that no political discussion would take place.

Background

On Tuesday, an IHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar, hearing the appeals against the convictions in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case, directed that Khosa and Safdar be allowed to meet Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, for one hour.

The order came after the lawyers said they had repeatedly been denied access. An Islamabad accountability court had earlier sentenced Imran Khan to 14 years in prison and Bushra Bibi to seven years in the case. The appeals are pending before the IHC, and the court has asked Khosa to begin arguments at the next hearing.

Safdar told the court he had last met Imran Khan after seven months and Bushra Bibi after 11 months, and that his previous meeting was too short to take full instructions. He also raised concerns about the health of both, citing Imran’s uncontrolled blood pressure and Bushra Bibi’s serious eye condition, and asked the court to form a medical board for her.