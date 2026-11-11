Mastery of small arms must remain core of military training: CDF Munir

RAWALPINDI – The closing ceremony of the 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet was held at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Jhelum, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, was the chief guest at the event.

The large-scale shooting competition ran from October 7 to November 11, 2026. Upon his arrival, he was received by the Inspector General Training and Evaluation and the Commander Rawalpindi Corps.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff, attended as guest of honour. Together with the army chief, he presented trophies and medals to winners and runners-up in various categories.

More than 1,500 shooters took part, drawn from the Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as civil armed forces including the Rangers (Sindh and Punjab) and Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts. Teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the Federal Rifle Association and civilian competitors also participated.

According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Army won the championship trophy at the 4th Inter-Services Combat Shooting Championship, while the Army Marksmanship Unit took the Prime Minister’s “Skills at Arms” Big Bore National Challenge Match.

The highest military shooting honour, the “Master at Arms” Trophy (Doli Cup), went to Havildar Fazal Rehman of the Punjab Regiment. The Punjab Regiment also won the Unit Firing Proficiency Match and the Infantry Squad Match.

Interacting with the participants, the field marshal praised the shooters for their exceptional marksmanship and precision. He described shooting proficiency as the hallmark of a professional soldier and stressed that mastery of small arms must remain a core part of basic military training, the ISPR said.