Pakistan Army wins 32nd National Men’s Karate Championship

KARACHI – Pakistan Army have won the three-day 32nd National Men’s Karate Championship, while Pakistan WAPDA were the winners of the 18th National Women’s Karate Championship.

The championship was held at the Sindh Youth Club in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, hosted by the Sindh government’s Sports and Youth Affairs Department. In the men’s competition, Pakistan Army took first place with eight gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Pakistan WAPDA finished second with two gold, four silver and three bronze medals, while Sindh took third place with two gold, one silver and one bronze.

In the women’s event, Pakistan WAPDA secured first position with five gold, one silver and two bronze medals. Pakistan Army came second with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) took third place with one gold, two silver and three bronze medals, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in fourth and Sindh in fifth.

At the closing ceremony, Sports Secretary Munawar Ali Mahesar was the chief guest and distributed the prizes. At the opening ceremony, Additional Secretary Sports Dr Asad Ishaq, Director Youth Syed Habibullah, Pakistan Karate Federation CEO Andaleeb Sandhu and Chairman Jehangir Khan also addressed the gathering.

Mahesar said the Sindh government was taking extensive steps to promote sports and provide young people with opportunities for positive activities, adding that hosting the National Karate Championship was an honour for Sindh. He said the Sindh Sports Department aims to give young people the best platform to prove their abilities and will continue organising various sporting events and encouraging athletes.

He also announced a six-month stipend and a cash prize for the athletes who won gold medals for Sindh.

More than 400 boys and girls took part in the championship. Sindh Karate Association Chairman Naseem Qureshi, Waseem Qureshi and others were also present at the ceremony.