PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir attend funeral of Noshki martyrs

RAWALPINDI – The funeral prayers for Major Umar Nasir Minhas and Havaldar Muhammad Adnan Khan, who were martyred in Noshki, have been offered.

According to the ISPR, the funeral prayers were held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the funeral prayers of the martyrs.

Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, along with senior civil and military officials and the families of the martyrs, also attended.

According to the ISPR, Major Umar Nasir Minhas and Havaldar Muhammad Adnan Khan embraced martyrdom on November 14 near Noshki district.

The Pakistan Armed Forces and the entire nation paid tribute to the martyrs’ great sacrifice, saying their bravery, devotion to duty and unwavering commitment to the homeland are a source of pride.

The ISPR statement said the martyrs will be laid to rest with full military honours in their ancestral areas.