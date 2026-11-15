Pcb Inducts Mohammad Yousuf And Sana Mir Into Hall Of Fame 2025

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has inducted former captain Mohammad Yousuf and former women’s captain Sana Mir into the PCB Hall of Fame 2025.

Both players received the honour in recognition of their exceptional services and outstanding performances for Pakistan cricket.

Mohammad Yousuf was selected through independent and transparent voting, while Sana Mir was added to the PCB Hall of Fame on the basis of her induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Over his international career, Mohammad Yousuf played 381 matches and scored 17,300 runs. In 2006, he set a world record by scoring 1,788 runs in a single calendar year in Test cricket.

Sana Mir, meanwhile, represented Pakistan in 226 international matches, taking 240 wickets and scoring 2,432 runs. Under her captaincy, the Pakistan women’s cricket team won gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.

Before Mohammad Yousuf and Sana Mir, 14 great cricketers were part of the PCB Hall of Fame, including Abdul Qadir, Abdul Hafeez Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Javed Miandad, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad, Saeed Anwar, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan and Zaheer Abbas.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated both players on their induction, saying Mohammad Yousuf and Sana Mir represented Pakistan with pride and carved out a unique place in the country’s cricket through their outstanding performances.