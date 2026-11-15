Federal government set to expand Governor Kundi’s powers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD – In view of the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the federal government has decided to increase the powers of Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, and preparations are under way to issue a new ordinance for this purpose.

A private TV channel, citing government sources, reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sent the proposed ordinance on the governor’s powers during an emergency to President Asif Ali Zardari.

It is expected that the president will soon issue the ordinance on the prime minister’s advice.

Under the proposed legal measure, the governor will be given greater powers than before during the imposition of an emergency. In addition, the governor’s administrative powers will be expanded with respect to 12 special districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Government sources said the National Assembly session has been rescheduled because of the proposed ordinance, as an ordinance cannot be issued once a National Assembly session has been summoned.