Grenade Blast kills Woman in Israeli Arab Town; Three Suspects in custody

KAFR MANDA – A deadly grenade attack on commercial establishment in northern Israel claimed life of 51-year-old woman and left three others injured, triggering fresh outrage over escalating criminal violence in Arab communities and intensifying political criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The explosion ripped through business in Arab town of Kafr Manda on Saturday afternoon, leaving its entrance severely damaged and sending emergency responders scrambling to rescue the wounded. The victim, Lina Qassem Zidan, 51, succumbed to her injuries after being rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Ambulance crews arriving at the scene encountered several wounded civilians and widespread destruction around the targeted establishment.

Zidan sustained life-threatening injuries, prompting paramedics to begin emergency resuscitation, including chest compressions, assisted breathing and medication. Despite intensive medical intervention and her transfer to hospital, doctors were unable to save her life.

Three other people survived the explosion. A man and a woman in their 50s suffered moderate injuries, while another individual sustained minor wounds. The casualties were transported to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa and the Italian Hospital in Nazareth for treatment.

Israeli police started investigation after the explosion, deploying officers to secure the area, collect evidence and establish how the attack was carried out. Three suspects were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident. Investigators also traced a vehicle believed to have been used by those involved. Police said the vehicle had been abandoned after the attack.

The killing prompted strong reaction from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who condemned the grenade attack and warned that criminal violence had reached deeply disturbing levels.

The attack quickly developed into a political controversy as opposition leaders accused the Israeli government of allowing criminal violence to spread unchecked.