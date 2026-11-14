Is Saba Qamar getting Married in December? Here’s what we know about Wedding Rumours

KARACHI – Pakistani diva Saba Qamar sent social media into a frenzy after reacting to sensational claims about her December wedding.

The Case No. 9 star became subject of fresh gossip after a content creator circulated a video suggesting that she was preparing to tie the knot in December 2026. The unverified claim sparked curiosity about her personal life, prompting Saba to address the rumours herself.

In a social media post, the actress shared a clip on her story and expressed disbelief over reports of her supposed wedding, questioning how such claims had surfaced without her knowledge. Saba wondered who was behind the rumours, revealing that her hectic shooting commitments and demanding professional schedule leave her with barely enough time to return home, let alone enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep.

Mocking wedding speculation, the 42-year-old jokingly requested invitation to her own marriage ceremony, saying that if she was indeed getting married in December, someone should at least inform her because she had not received an invitation. Her reaction effectively poured cold water on the claims, making it apparent that the actress was not announcing any plans to walk down the aisle.

The content creator whose video triggered the controversy had himself admitted that the alleged wedding was merely a circulating rumour, with no confirmation regarding its authenticity.

The speculation did not stop with Saba as same viral video also claimed that Hania Aamir and singer Asim Azhar were expected to hold their wedding celebrations in December this year.

The claims have added another layer of intrigue to the entertainment industry’s ongoing celebrity wedding gossip. However, no official announcement has confirmed the reported December marriage plans involving Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar.