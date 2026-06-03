Pakistan’s New Market Timings Notification June 2026

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani government approved a revised business operating hours amid ongoing energy conservation drive, after formal approval by Prime Minister. The decision has been implemented through an official notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Market Timings Notification

It said In continuation of Cabinet Division’s notification of even number dated 6th April, 2026 on Fuel Conservation and Additional Austerity Measures, the Prime Minister, in view of the longer daylight hours and rising temperatures in summer, has been pleased to approve the following closing times in the case of specified business and commercial establishments with immediate effect.

Business Closing Time Shops, markets, shopping malls and bazaars. Departmental, grocery, general and kiryana stores. 9.00 PM Marriage halls, marquees and all other commercial places where festive events are held 10.00 PM Restaurants, cafés, eateries, and food outlets. Standalone fruit and vegetable shops. 11.00 PM (Takeaway and home delivery will be exempt) Pharmacies, medical and medical supplies stores; medical laboratories, clinics, hospitals. Standalone bakeries, standalone tandoors; standalone milk and dairy shops. Fuel/CNG pumps, electrical vehicle charging stations. Gyms, sports facilities and sports/padel courts. IT companies and call centres. Exempt from closing times notified under Fuel Conservation and Additional Austerity Measures

According to the notification, provincial governments and local administrations have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the new timings across markets, commercial areas, and retail establishments.

Under the revised schedule, shops, markets, and shopping malls will be required to close by 9:00 PM. Wedding halls, marquees, and other commercial event venues will be permitted to remain open until 10:00 PM, while restaurants, hotels, and vegetable shops have been granted permission to operate until 11:00 PM.

The notification also outlines a range of exemptions. Medical stores, IT companies, bakeries (tandoors), gyms, and fuel stations have been excluded from the new restrictions and may continue operations without time limitations.

Authorities have instructed relevant provincial and district administrations to ensure compliance with the revised timings, although no specific penalties for violations were detailed in the notification.