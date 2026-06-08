Drunk man killed by own bullet during celebratory firing at Karachi wedding

KARACHI – A wedding celebration in an area of Karachi turned tragic when a man lost his life after injured by a bullet allegedly fired during celebratory firing, according to police.

The incident occurred near Jamia Masjid Khizra in New Karachi, where a 35-year-old man identified as Feroz Khan was attending a wedding ceremony as a guest. Police said he was allegedly intoxicated and began firing in the air during the event.

During the firing, a bullet reportedly struck him after being fired upward, causing severe head injuries. Rescue teams and police rushed him to a hospital in critical condition, but he died on the way.

Authorities said the deceased was a resident of Korangi. Initial investigations suggest that the bullet fired into the air returned and hit him, leading to fatal injuries before he could receive treatment.

Police are continuing further investigation into the incident.