Sections of Motorway M2, M5 closed amid dense fog; Check latest updates here

Foggy condition continues to disrupt road, and air traffic in Punjab, and KP
Road and air travel continue to remain suspended in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
as Motorway police stopped entry of vehicles from several entrances.
The key routes for intra-city travel remained closed on Tuesday as the country endured another chilly day, marked by widespread dense fog and cold conditions.
In a recent update, Motorway police spokesperson said M1 from Islamabad to Burhan and Peshawar to Swabi, Motorway M2 from Lilla to Kallar Kahar have been closed for traffic.
It said routes from Balkasar to Islamabad and Kot Momin to Chakri are not open for traffic amid low visibility.
Furthermore, traffic on Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakim, M5 from Zahir Pir to Pindi Bhattian also remains suspended.
NHMP urged commuters to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. Police also cautioned drivers to move slowly and switch on fog lights.
Meanwhile, flight operations at Lahore, and Islamabad Airports were also affected due to severe weather conditions and several incoming flights were diverted to other airports.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.2 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro hovers around 305 for buying and 308 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 354.5 for buying and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.15
|752.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.1
|915.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.82
|172.82
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.76
|734.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.25
|324.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
