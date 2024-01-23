Search

Pakistan

Sections of Motorway M2, M5 closed amid dense fog; Check latest updates here

Foggy condition continues to disrupt road, and air traffic in Punjab, and KP

Web Desk
10:23 AM | 23 Jan, 2024
Road and air travel continue to remain suspended in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
as Motorway police stopped entry of vehicles from several entrances.

The key routes for intra-city travel remained closed on Tuesday as the country endured another chilly day, marked by widespread dense fog and cold conditions.

In a recent update, Motorway police spokesperson said M1 from Islamabad to Burhan and Peshawar to Swabi, Motorway M2 from Lilla to Kallar Kahar have been closed for traffic.

It said routes from Balkasar to Islamabad and Kot Momin to Chakri are not open for traffic amid low visibility. 

Furthermore, traffic on Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakim, M5 from Zahir Pir to Pindi Bhattian also remains suspended.

NHMP urged commuters to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. Police also cautioned drivers to move slowly and switch on fog lights.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Lahore, and Islamabad Airports were also affected due to severe weather conditions and several incoming flights were diverted to other airports.

Islamabad airport sees chaos amidst dense fog; Dozens of flights delayed, some cancelled

 

