RAWALPINDI – Day one of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has ended, with Pakistan reaching 121 for three.

Azan Awais is unbeaten on 47 and Saqib Khan on 2. Tayyab Arif was dismissed for 46, while Muhammad Taha and Babar Azam fell for 8 each.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 98 in their first innings of the second and final Test, facing 35.3 overs.

Sri Lanka had reached 85 for six in 29 overs at lunch. After the break, Raza Ullah removed another batter without any addition to the total, leaving the visitors at 85 for seven.

The eighth wicket fell at 97, with Muhammad Abbas the bowler. Amir Jamal then struck again, dismissing the last batter and wrapping up the innings at 98.

Amir Jamal, Muhammad Abbas and Raza Ullah took three wickets each, while Saqib Khan claimed one.