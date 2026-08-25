Suzuki’s First Electric Kei Car e-Sky gets 50 kW Fast Charging, 300 km Range

Suzuki unveiled first electric kei car e-Sky combining lightweight city-focused design with 310 km of projected range and 50 kW DC fast charging. Scheduled to launch in Japan in November, the compact EV marks Suzuki’s push into the electric urban mobility market.

Suzuki has officially entered Japan’s electric kei-car segment with the e-Sky, a compact battery-electric vehicle engineered around low weight, high efficiency and everyday urban use.

The new EV is powered by 26 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, with Suzuki projecting a range of approximately 310 kilometers. With claimed energy consumption of about 12 km per kWh, the e-Sky is positioned as a highly efficient option in the mini-EV category.

Rather than adapting an existing combustion-engine platform, Suzuki developed a dedicated lightweight architecture for kei-class electric vehicles. The battery is mounted beneath the floor, helping with packaging and aerodynamics while maintaining the vehicle’s low-weight design.

e-Sky introduces Suzuki’s first in-house designed e-axle drive system. Instead of chasing high performance, the automaker has prioritized a compact powertrain suited to efficient city driving. This approach complements the vehicle’s lightweight construction and relatively small battery, allowing Suzuki to target efficiency without relying on a large battery pack.

Fast Charging

Charging capability includes DC fast charging at up to 50 kW, with Suzuki estimating an 80% charge in around 25 minutes. AC charging takes approximately eight hours with a 3 kW charger, while a 6 kW charger can complete a full charge in about 4.5 hours.

e-Sky also supports several EV-specific functions, including a heat pump, one-pedal driving and bidirectional charging.

Inside, the compact EV gets a digital instrument cluster alongside a 10.1-inch touchscreen. Other convenience features include a heated steering wheel and electronic parking brake.

Suzuki has also used the available cabin space for practical storage. The interior features a two-level center console and a passenger-side tray with an integrated cup holder.

The auto giant has not yet announced the e-Sky’s price, although affordability has been identified as one of the model’s key development goals. The model is scheduled to go on sale in Japan this year. Suzuki has also designed the model with potential international markets in mind, although specific export plans have not been confirmed.