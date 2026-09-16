India summons Pakistani Diplomat after Naval Ships Collide in International Waters

NEW DELHI – A reported collision between Pakistani and Indian naval vessels in international waters triggered a fresh diplomatic confrontation between two nuclear-armed neighbours, with India lodging protest over what it called “unprofessional and unacceptable” conduct by Pakistani naval units.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi was summoned and formally confronted over the incident, in another instance of aggressive Indian rhetoric.

The vessels reportedly collided while operating in international waters. No major damage was reported, but New Delhi has nevertheless treated the incident as a serious matter.

India says the conduct of the Pakistani naval vessel amounted to direct violation of Article 10 of the April 1991 agreement between India and Pakistan concerning prior notification of military exercises, movements and the deployment of armed forces.

Indian government instructed the Pakistani diplomat to convey to the relevant authorities that military units from both countries must strictly respect existing agreements and exercise caution and responsibility during operations.

India also instructed Chargé d’Affaires in Islamabad to lodge similar protest with Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, effectively putting the reported naval encounter on the formal diplomatic agenda in both capitals.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has not yet issued a response to the Indian allegations. That leaves several key questions unanswered, including the circumstances surrounding the reported collision, the identities and movements of the vessels involved, and what led to the encounter in international waters.

Military vessels belonging to two sides operating in the same maritime environment are subject to heightened scrutiny because of the broader tensions between the two countries. Any unexpected interaction at sea can therefore quickly become a diplomatic issue.