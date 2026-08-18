Imran Khan to spend a Month Outside Jail after 1,109 days behind bars

Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan to be transferred from prison to a private hospital in Islamabad for medical treatment.

Khan, who has remained behind bars since August 5, 2023, is now set to spend an extended period outside prison after the top court directed authorities to move him to a private hospital within two days.

The order came after prison authorities told the Supreme Court that Khan’s eyesight had improved considerably, following his request to receive treatment at a private hospital in the capital. But the medical order has immediately triggered a much bigger political question with people asking beginning of end of Imran Khan’s imprisonment?

For Khan’s supporters, the development is being viewed with huge interest. The former PM continues to command powerful emotional and political following across Pakistan, and any relief granted to him by the country’s highest court is likely to be closely watched.

The apex court ordered that PTI chief remain in hospital until the next hearing on September 16. That means, for the first time since his imprisonment, Khan could remain outside a jail for roughly a month under medical supervision.

Pakistan has witnessed similar episodes in the past involving senior political figures and former prime ministers. In several cases, medical relief granted to imprisoned politicians has subsequently been followed by wider legal or political relief. That history is now fueling speculation that Khan’s hospital transfer could potentially become a stepping stone toward something much bigger.

But there is a major caveat. Supreme Court has not ordered Khan’s release, nor has it overturned his convictions. Its present order is specifically based on his medical circumstances. The court has also warned Khan’s party and supporters against politicizing his health condition. For now, therefore, the hospital transfer should be seen as significant legal and medical relief, not release order.

Still, after more than 3 years behind bars, the picture of Imran Khan leaving prison for an extended stay in a private Islamabad hospital could mark one of the most consequential developments in his prolonged and tricky legal saga.

And with the next hearing scheduled for September 16, attention will now turn to one question: Will Khan’s medical reprieve remain temporary or become the first crack in the wall of his imprisonment?