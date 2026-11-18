Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem has captured fans’ attention with a stunning bridal appearance and confident ramp walk at a fashion show.

The actress recently appeared as the showstopper at Malik’s solo bridal fashion showcase, titled Zaib-un-Nisa.

For the occasion, Durefishan wore a deep red bridal outfit featuring intricate golden embroidery and delicate ornamental detailing.

Inspired by the grandeur and royal fashion of the Mughal era, her traditional ensemble reflected an opulent bridal aesthetic.

Her elegant appearance and confident walk on the runway drew considerable attention from the audience.

Pictures and videos of the actress from the fashion show have since been circulating on social media, with fans praising her bridal look and overall appearance.